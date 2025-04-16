49ers practice squad offensive lineman Isaac Alarcon is suspended for 6 games

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers practice squad offensive lineman Isaac Alarcon was suspended for the first six games of the upcoming season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The league announced the suspension on Wednesday. Alarcon will be able to participate in the offseason program, training camp and exhibitions before the suspension starts.

Alarcon has never played in a regular-season game since entering the league out of Mexico as part of the international pathway program with Dallas in 2020.

Alarcon spent last season on the practice squad for the 49ers after playing 43 snaps in the preseason. He was re-signed earlier this offseason by San Francisco.

