Rams re-sign veteran LB Troy Reeder to a 1-year deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Linebacker Troy Reeder has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams announced the deal Thursday with Reeder, a member of their Super Bowl championship team in the 2021-22 season.

The 30-year-old Reeder has spent five of his first six NFL seasons with the Rams, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware in 2019. He has started 37 games over five seasons as an inside linebacker for the Rams while also playing extensively on special teams.

Reeder spent the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Chargers before rejoining the Rams in 2023.

Reeder played in only six games last season due to injury. Christian Rozeboom and Omar Speights played the majority of the Rams’ snaps at inside linebacker in Reeder’s absence.

Rozeboom left the Rams for Carolina last month in free agency, and the Rams signed inside linebacker Nate Landman from Atlanta.

