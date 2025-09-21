Jordan Davis seals Eagles’ 33-26 thrilling win over Rams with Philly’s 2nd blocked FG of 4th quarter View Photo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Davis blocked a field-goal attempt by the Rams’ Joshua Karty on the final play of the game and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown — the Eagles’ second blocked kick of the fourth quarter — to give Philadelphia an exhilarating 33-26 win over Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Rams (2-1) led 26-21 midway through the fourth when Jalen Carter blocked Karty’s 36-yard try, and Jalen Hurts then led the Super Bowl champion Eagles (3-0) on a 17-play, 91-yard drive for the go-ahead score. That left 1:48 on the clock for Matthew Stafford, who led the Rams into position for Karty’s 44-yard attempt with 3 seconds left.

Davis instead wedged his way through, knocked the ball down, scooped it and rumbled to the end zone, where he was mobbed by his teammates as fans at the Linc erupted in celebration of the Eagles’ 12th straight home victory.

Philadelphia slogged through a listless first half and trailed 26-7 in the third quarter after Stafford’s second TD pass of the game. Karty had already kicked four field goals for the Rams, who lost a tight NFC divisional-round playoff game to the Eagles last season.

Enter Super Bowl MVP Hurts and one heck of a special teams effort.

The Eagles found their mojo and a bit of clutch playmaking when Carter — recently fined by the NFL for an opening-night spitting incident — came up with the first block. However, he was flagged for taunting, pushing the Eagles back to their own 9.

On the go-ahead drive, Hurts shook off his malaise and found receivers largely ignored over the first 2 1/2 games of the season. He hit A.J. Brown for 25 yards, DeVonta Smith for 10 and then the big one — Brown shook off a defender for a 23-yard gain.

Hurts found Smith for the go-ahead, 4-yard TD on fourth-and-goal to complete Philly’s rally from a 19-point deficit.

What happened to Saquon?

Saquon Barkley ran for scores of 70 and 72 yards and finished with an Eagles-record 255 yards rushing against the Rams last November and added touchdown runs of 78 and 62 yards on a 205-yard day in the rematch in the playoffs.

Barkley rushed for only 13 yards in the first half Sunday and finished with 46, his third straight subpar game coming off a season in which he rushed for 2,005 yards. He had 148 yards through the first two games this season.

Injuries

Eagles: RT Lane Johnson left the game with a neck injury. CB Adoree’ Jackson suffered a groin injury and WR Darius Cooper suffered a shoulder injury.

Up next

Rams: Host Indianapolis next Sunday.

Eagles: At Tampa Bay next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer