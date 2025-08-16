Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers lead Dolphins to 24-17 preseason win over Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Backup quarterback Zach Wilson had a strong first half for the Dolphins and third-stringer Quinn Ewers threw for two second-half touchdowns as Miami beat the Detroit Lions 24-17 in the preseason on Saturday.

The teams had a pair of joint practices earlier in the week. Both teams’ starters participated in those workouts, but Saturday’s game was all about the reserves who are trying to earn roster spots.

Wilson, the Dolphins’ No. 2 QB behind Tua Tagovailoa, completed 15 of 23 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. Ewers went 11 of 17 for 116 yards.

The Lions also took a long look at their second- and third-string quarterbacks with Jared Goff on the sideline. Kyle Allen impressed in the first half, going 14 for 17 with 124 yards and two scores. Hendon Hooker struggled in the final two quarters, completing 6 of 13 throws for 61 yards and an interception.

Ollie Gordon II had 50 yards rushing for the Lions on 10 carries. Jacob Saylor had 13 carries for 39 yards.

The Dolphins took a 7-0 lead on Wilson’s 11-yard pass to Dee Eskridge late in the first quarter. Detroit tied the game midway through the second on Allen’s 11-yard pass to Jackson Meeks.

Miami drove to the Detroit 9 in the final two minutes of the first half, but Isaac Ukwu sacked Wilson on fourth-and-4.

Isaac TeSlaa caught an 18-yard pass from Allen with 30 seconds left to give the Lions a 14-7 halftime lead.

Ewers threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Theo Wease Jr. on his first drive to tie the game, but a fumbled punt led to a 33-yard field goal by Jake Bates and a 17-14 Lions lead.

Ewers hit Wease for an 8-yard score to make it 21-17 with 12:22 to play, and Jason Sanders kicked a 21-yard field goal to make it a seven-point game with 1:53 left.

The Lions drove to the Miami 13 in the last 30 seconds, but Ethan Robinson intercepted Hooker’s pass with 22 seconds left.

