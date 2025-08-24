Tua Tagovailoa throws TD pass and is sacked twice as Dolphins beat Jaguars 14-6 to wrap preseason

Tua Tagovailoa throws TD pass and is sacked twice as Dolphins beat Jaguars 14-6 to wrap preseason View Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw a 25-yard touchdown pass and was sacked twice in his only action of the preseason, and the Miami Dolphins beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 14-6 on Saturday night.

Mike Boone ran for a 7-yard touchdown for Miami (2-0-1), and Jacksonville’s Cam Little kicked field goals of 59 and 43 yards.

While the Jaguars (0-2-1) rested their starters, many of the Dolphins’ regulars played into the second quarter in the preseason finale for both teams.

Tagovailoa played the first three drives and sat after connecting with Malik Washington early in the second quarter to put Miami ahead 7-0. Washington caught Tagovailoa’s pass inside the 20-yard line, turned to the outside then shifted inside before sprinting to the end zone.

Tagovailoa completed 4 of 8 passes for 49 yards. After the TD, he connected with reserve tight end Pharaoh Brown for a 2-point conversion.

Zach Wilson replaced Tagovailoa and directed Miami’s second touchdown drive, which ended on Boone’s run with 8:29 remaining in the third quarter.

Rookie Quinn Ewers took over for Wilson in the fourth quarter and completed 7 of 8 passes for 66 yards.

The Jaguars finished with six sacks.

Jacksonville drove to the Miami 30 with 2:06 remaining, but John Saunders Jr. intercepted Seth Henigan’s pass and returned it 52 yards.

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders dressed but did not see the field. Punter Jake Bailey handled the kickoffs, and Miami went for 2 after each of its touchdowns.

Bailey also came up short on a 51-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter.

Little kicked both field goals in the second quarter. His 59-yarder came as time expired.

Henigan finished 15 of 21 for 77 yards, and John Wolford went 3 of 5 for 25 yards as the Jaguars struggled all night to move the ball.

Injuries

Dolphins linebacker Eugene Asante was tended to by trainers and limped off the field midway through the fourth quarter.

Up next

The Jaguars open their season by hosting Carolina on Sept. 7.

The Dolphins visit Indianapolis on Sept. 7 in their opener.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl