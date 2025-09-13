LA Kings forward Corey Perry has knee surgery that will sideline him for 6-8 weeks

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Corey Perry will be sidelined for six to eight weeks after undergoing knee surgery.

The 40-year-old Perry was injured Friday while skating at his new team’s training complex, the team announced Saturday. The Kings will report for training camp in less than a week, and their season opener is Oct. 7 against Colorado.

Perry agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract laden with incentives to join the Kings this summer for his 21st NHL season. The 2011 NHL MVP spent his first 14 seasons with the Kings’ archrivals, the Anaheim Ducks, before moving on to Dallas, Montreal, Tampa Bay, Chicago and Edmonton.

Perry has played in the Stanley Cup Final in five of the past six seasons — but his team lost each time, including back-to-back losses with the Oilers to the Florida Panthers. He won a Stanley Cup title with the Ducks back in 2007.

Perry recorded 448 goals and 487 assists during his first 20 seasons, and he begins the new season 121st on the NHL’s career scoring list. He had 19 goals and 11 assists in 81 regular-season games for Edmonton last season before adding 10 goals and four assists in the playoffs.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL