Golden Knights get Marner in sign-and-trade from Leafs and give him 8-year, $96M deal, reports say

Golden Knights get Marner in sign-and-trade from Leafs and give him 8-year, $96M deal, reports say View Photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights acquired Mitch Marner in a sign-and-trade with Toronto on Monday, giving him an eight-year, $96 million contract, according to multiple reports.

Marner, 28, will count $12 million against the salary cap through the 2032-33 season. He is coming off setting career highs with 75 assists and 102 points.

Vegas reportedly sent center Nicolas Roy to Toronto to jump the line on Marner, who would have been the most sought-after player beginning at noon EDT Tuesday.

The deal came together as the team announced veteran defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was stepping away from hockey to undergo bilateral femur reconstruction that general manager Kelly McCrimmon said had “no guarantee of success.” Pietrangelo going on long-term injured reserve in part paves the way for the Golden Knights to fit Marner in under the salary cap.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl