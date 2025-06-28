With Adam Sandler announcing his pick, Boston College’s James Hagens happy to be drafted by Bruins

Growing up on Long Island, James Hagens wanted nothing more than to be selected by the team he grew up rooting for, the New York Islanders.

Though that dream failed to materialize at the NHL draft on Friday night, the 18-year-old Boston College center was more than happy with the consolation. Hagens is not only staying in Boston, after being selected seventh overall by the Bruins, he enjoyed the extra bonus of having his name announced by Adam Sandler.

“Just being on a team that wants you the most, I love Boston. I love the area,” he said after becoming the first U.S.-born player taken in the draft. “It’s so special to have Adam Sandler make that pick. It’s something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.”

It just so happens that Hagens lists his favorite movie as “Happy Gilmore,” which features Sandler as a former hockey player who turns his attention to golf.

Wearing a Bruins jersey, Sandler announced the pick on a video screen on the draft stage inside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. As Hagens made his way up the aisle, Sandler could be seen celebrating on screen in the background.

Sandler was one of numerous celebrities to introduce teams’ selections with the NHL going to a decentralized draft format in which its 32 franchises made their picks from their own markets. That’s different from the past, when all teams gathered inside the same facility to make their picks.

At 5-foot-11, Hagens had 11 goals and 26 assist s to finish fourth in points among college freshmen last season. He scored five goals for America’s gold medal-winning team at the world juniors championships.

The Islanders had the first pick, and selected defenseman Matthew Schaefer.

Finally, a trade

The first 11 picks in the draft went by without any movement. Then, Commissioner Gary Bettman asked Kris Letang’s son, Alex, to press the red button that brought “Trade Alert” up on video screens.

The Pittsburgh Penguins traded No. 12, which the New York Rangers transferred to them earlier in the week to complete the J.T. Miller deal with Vancouver, to the cross-state rival Philadelphia Flyers for Nos. 22 and 31. The Flyers took big center Jack Nesbitt.

“You were our guy all along,” general manager Daniel Briere told him.

Celebrity pickers

Bettman announced the first pick, then turned the responsibilities over to everyone from a WWE wrestler to a series of NHL alumni.

Golfer Tony Finau did it for Utah, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley for Philadelphia, members of the Goo Goo Dolls for Buffalo and Meredith Gaudreau, wife of late Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau, for Columbus.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writers