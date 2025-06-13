Edmonton and Florida meet with series tied 2-2

Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -120, Panthers +100; over/under is 6.5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers are in a 2-2 series tie in the Stanley Cup Final. The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Oilers won 5-4 in overtime in the last matchup.

Edmonton has a 32-14-4 record in home games and a 48-29-5 record overall. The Oilers have gone 25-11-5 when scoring a power-play goal.

Florida is 47-31-4 overall and 29-21-3 on the road. The Panthers serve 10.3 penalty minutes per game to lead the league.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 54 assists for the Oilers. Corey Perry has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 20 goals and 51 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has scored eight goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.9 assists, 5.4 penalties and 15.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Panthers: 7-1-2, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.8 assists, 6.2 penalties and 19.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press