Oilers bring 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Stars

Dallas Stars (50-26-6, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -166, Stars +138; over/under is 6.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Oilers lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Dallas Stars in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Oilers won the previous meeting 6-1. Zach Hyman scored two goals in the victory.

Edmonton is 48-29-5 overall and 30-14-3 in home games. The Oilers have gone 29-9-3 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Dallas is 24-21-3 on the road and 50-26-6 overall. The Stars have a 27-12-3 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 54 assists for the Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Matt Duchene has 30 goals and 52 assists for the Stars. Miro Heiskanen has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press