Oilers bring 3-2 lead into game 6 against the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (48-25-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -167, Kings +141; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Oilers lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the 10th time this season. The Oilers won the previous meeting 3-1.

Edmonton is 18-12-1 against the Pacific Division and 48-29-5 overall. The Oilers have a 25-9-3 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Los Angeles is 48-25-9 overall with a 16-12-3 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings have a 43-1-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 54 assists for the Oilers. Connor Brown has six goals over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 35 goals and 38 assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has scored eight goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 4.3 goals, eight assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press