Kings take yet another shot at the mighty Oilers in clubs’ 4th straight Stanley Cup playoff meeting View Photo

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings are determined to make the fourth time the charm.

The Kings have faced the Oilers in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of the previous three seasons. Edmonton won every series, needing seven games in 2022, six games in 2023 and just five in 2024.

Thanks to the NHL’s rivalry-stoking playoff format, two Pacific Division teams that probably know each other too well are back together for a fourth time, starting with Game 1 on Monday night.

“Obviously, if you want to make it all the way, you’ve got to beat them at some point,” Kings forward Quinton Byfield said. “So it’s good that it’s the first round, and we’ve got to get this over with.”

While the Oilers are beginning their quest for another title shot after losing Game 7 of last year’s Stanley Cup Final by one goal, the Kings have much simpler goals.

Los Angeles still hasn’t won a playoff round since it raised the Stanley Cup in 2014.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl — two of the top five points-per-game scorers in NHL playoff history — are once again in the way.

“I’m glad we’re in, and I’m glad we get a chance to break through anybody,” Kings coach Jim Hiller said. “We haven’t broke through for a while. It’s time for us. I don’t think it carries any special weight that it’s the Oilers. This is about us, and we want to push through.”

Not only are the Kings and Oilers meeting in yet another postseason, they’ve already faced each other twice this April, with the Kings winning both by a combined 8-0. Their meeting in Edmonton one week ago was a gong show, with the Oilers racking up 53 penalty minutes and three misconduct penalties before losing Darnell Nurse to a one-game suspension for his dirty cross-check of Byfield.

But the Kings have other reasons to believe this might finally be their year.

Los Angeles has home-ice advantage for the first time in these four series, and the Kings were the NHL’s best home team this season, going 31-6-4 at their downtown arena. The Kings have won 17 of 22 overall since the trade deadline, seizing second place in the division even though both teams finished with 48 wins.

Moreover, the Kings seem to be healthier, deeper and just plain better than they’ve been in the previous three seasons. That’s no comfort when facing McDavid and Draisaitl, but it’s a place for belief to root.

“Yeah, another shot at them is great,” Kings defenseman Drew Doughty said. “They’re a great team. Got some great, amazing players. It’s going to be a challenge. But it didn’t matter who it was. It’s the playoffs. You’ve got to beat everyone if you want the ultimate goal.”

Big-name offense

The Oilers are built on the otherworldly talents of McDavid and Draisaitl, and both superstars shredded the defense-minded Kings in the past three postseasons. But Edmonton has looked even more top-heavy than usual this season, with its power play and overall offensive production dropping out of the NHL’s top 10 while both stars struggled with late-season injuries.

The Oilers only scored nine more goals than the Kings this season, but allowed 30 more than Darcy Kuemper and his defense-minded teammates, who finished second in the league in goals allowed per game (2.44).

Returning champs

While Edmonton won 15 playoff games last summer, the Kings are stocked with players who also know how to win. Doughty, captain Anze Kopitar and forward Trevor Lewis are still with the Kings 11 years after raising their second Stanley Cup together, and Los Angeles has made three key additions with winning pedigrees.

Kuemper, who won the Cup with Colorado in 2022, could provide the single biggest change in this series after being one of the NHL’s top goalies all season. Defenseman Joel Edmundson won it all with St. Louis in 2019.

And then there’s Warren Foegele, who switched sides in this rivalry after playing the past three seasons for the Oilers. He set career highs with 24 goals and 22 assists for Los Angeles.

Health concerns

While the Kings are mostly available except for forward Tanner Jeannot, Edmonton has an accumulation of major injuries beyond the setbacks recently overcome by top forwards McDavid, Draisaitl and Zach Hyman.

The Oilers won’t have key defenseman Mattias Ekholm, who has a lower-body injury. Forward Evander Kane (abdominal and knee) will miss at least Game 1 after missing the entire regular season, while defensemen John Klingberg (foot) and Trent Frederic (ankle) are both trying to return from lengthy absences in this series.

Man advantages

The Kings had the worst power play of any playoff team, but it has improved markedly since the trade deadline while frequently sending out five forwards in the first unit. Kevin Fiala leads Los Angeles with 14 power-play goals — five more than McDavid and just two fewer than Draisaitl.

“They’re a great team, and obviously we know them really well,” said Fiala, who joined the Kings for the 2022-23 season. “The last two seasons didn’t go our way, but this season is a new season, new chance. I have a better feeling for this year.”

