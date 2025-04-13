Norway beats Hungary 3-0 for the 1st win at women’s hockey worlds

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Norway beat Hungary 3-0 in a game of the two newly promoted teams at the women’s hockey world championship on Sunday.

Andrine Furulund and Emma Bergesen scored a goal apiece in the middle period and Millie Rose Sirium added the third into an empty net in the third to lead Norway to its first victory at the tournament after a 27-year absence from the top division.

Norway goalie Ena Nystrom stopped 45 shots.

Hungary remains pointless and goalless after losses to Sweden and Japan by the same 2-0 score in its previous games in Group B.

Later Sunday, Sweden faces Japan and Canada and the United States renew their rivalry in Group A.

