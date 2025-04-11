Japan wins again at women’s ice hockey worlds

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Japan secured its second win from two games at the women’s ice hockey world championships on Friday with a 2-0 victory over Hungary.

Yumeka Wajima scored the go-ahead goal on a breakaway with 0:23 left in the opening period of the Group B game.

Akane Shiga added the second into an empty net with eight seconds remaining.

Japan goaltender Miyuu Masuhara stopped 27 shots.

Sweden and Japan, which also beat newcomer Norway 5-2, top Group B with six points.

Hungary lost its second straight game after a 2-0 defeat to Sweden.

Defending champion Canada faces Switzerland later Friday in Group A and the United States plays host Czech Republic.

