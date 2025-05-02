Oilers beat Kings 6-4 to close out series 4-2 and move into 2nd round of playoffs

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Trent Frederic had a goal and an assist and the defending Western Conference-champion Edmonton Oilers moved into the second round of the playoffs with a 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

Connor Brown had a goal and two assists, while Adam Henrique, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Darnell Nurse also scored for the Oilers, who won the best-of-seven series 4-2. Calvin Pickard made 22 saves.

The Kings pulled within 5-4 on Anze Kopitar’s goal with 55 seconds to play, but Brown closed it out with an empty-netter with two seconds left.

Darcy Kuemper made 23 stops for LA.

