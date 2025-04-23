Kaprizov’s 3-point game leads the Wild to a 5-2 win over the Golden Knights, tying the series

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and an assist Tuesday night as the Minnesota Wild took advantage of turnover-prone Vegas and beat the Golden Knights 5-2, tying the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Game 3 is Thursday night in St. Paul, Minnesota.

This was the Wild’s first victory over the Golden Knights this season and playoffs. Vegas won all three regular-season meetings and then took Game 1 4-2 on Sunday night.

Minnesota’s last regulation victory — before Tuesday — occurred March 27 against Washington. The Golden Knights’ last regulation loss was April 3 against Winnipeg.

Matt Boldy scored his third goal in two games for the Wild and added an assist. Marcus Foligno and Mats Zuccarello also scored and Filip Gustavsson stopped 29 shots. Kaprizov has two goals and three assists this series.

Noah Hanifin and Tomas Hertl scored for the Golden Knights and Adin Hill made 12 saves.

The Golden Knights came out firing, taking the first five shots on goal, but none got past Gustavsson. Minnesota then took charge, scoring three goals in the first period. Two goals came off Vegas turnovers and another on a puck battle that Ryan Hartman won.

Another Golden Knights giveaway, this one by Shea Theodore, led to Kaprizov making the score 4-0 nearly four minutes into the second period.

Vegas came back with a big push and mostly dominated the rest of the way, scoring twice and outshooting the Wild 22-5. The Golden Knights will hope to build on that with the series shifting to Minnesota, and if the end of this game was any indication, it could get testy.

Several scrums broke out with 4:38 left, though the referees didn’t penalize either side.

Kaprizov scored an empty-netter from nearly 200 feet with 2:26 left to end any lingering doubts.

