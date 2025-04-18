Senators beat the Hurricanes 7-5 in the regular-season finale for the playoff-bound teams

Senators beat the Hurricanes 7-5 in the regular-season finale for the playoff-bound teams View Photo

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson scored the tying and go-ahead goals in the third period and the Ottawa Senators tuned up for the playoffs with a 7-5 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Brady Tkachuk returned to Ottawa’s lineup after missing eight games because of an upper-body injury, then took a stick to the face with about five minutes left in the second period and didn’t return.

Adam Gaudette also scored twice for Ottawa (45-30-7). Dylan Cousins, Shane Pinto and Tim Stutzle added goals, and Linus Ullmark made 28 saves. Ottawa will open playoffs at Toronto on Sunday.

Skyler Brind’Amour, the son of Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour scored his first NHL goal, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Andrei Svechnikov, Jack Roslovic and Tyson Jost also scored for the Hurricanes (47-30-5). Carolina will open the postseason Sunday at home against New Jersey.

Takeaways

Hurricanes: Carolina was coming off a 4-2 loss in Montreal on Wednesday night that wrapped up a playoff spot for the Canadiens.

Senators: Thomas Chabot and Artem Zub were given the night off in advance of the playoffs.

Key moment

Batherson gave Ottawa the lead on a power play with 6:22 to go, just 3:37 after he tied it.

Key stat

Ottawa defenseman Travis Hamonic played his 900th NHL career game.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl