Bo Horvat scores, Ilya Sorokin makes 25 saves and Islanders top Devils 1-0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Bo Horvat scored late in the second period and Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves and the New York Islanders topped the New Jersey Devils 1-0 on Sunday.

Horvat intercepted an attempted pass by Devils forward Timo Meier and fired a shot past goalie Jacob Markstrom with 57 seconds left in the middle period for his 28th goal this season. The Islanders held on as Sorokin improved to 30-23-6 with his fourth shutout this season and the 22nd of his career. This is the second time the 29-year-old Sorokin has reached the 30-win mark in his five-year NHL career.

Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech did not return after he was hit high by Devils forward Paul Cotter at the six-minute mark of the second period. Cotter received a five-minute major match penalty and game misconduct. After the game, Islanders coach Patrick Roy had no update on Pelech.

The Islanders snapped a three-game losing streak by winning a day after they were eliminated from postseason contention with a shootout loss at Philadelphia. New York made the playoffs the past two seasons, losing to Carolina both times in the first round.

This was the ninth time the Devils were blanked this season.

Devils captain Nico Hischier had a golden opportunity to tie the game in the waning second but shot the puck wide.

New Jersey is heading to the postseason for the second time in three years. The Devils will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the opening round. New Jersey defeated the Rangers in seven games in the opening round two years ago, then lost to Carolina in the second round.

Markstrom made 21 saves for the Devils.

Takeaways

Devils: fell to 19-16-5 in home games. New Jersey is 22-16-2 on the road.

Islanders: improved to 16-17-7 on the road with their first away win since March 18.

Key moment

Sorokin, who hadn’t played since allowing Alexander Ovechkin’s record-breaking 895th goal last Sunday at UBS Arena, returned from a three-game absence with a lower body injury with a flawless performance.

Key stat

The Islanders are 19-5-6 when scoring first and 15-29-6 when allowing the opening goal.

Up next

Devils: visiting Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Islanders: hosting Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

