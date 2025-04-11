Panarin, Berard each score twice in the Rangers’ 9-2 romp over the Islanders

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin and Brett Berard each scored twice and the New York Rangers trounced the New York Islanders 9-2 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

Mika Zibanejad, Will Cuylle, Vincent Trocheck, Juuso Parssinen and Alexis Lafreniere each had a goal and an assist, Adam Fox had three assists and J.T. Miller and Sam Carrick each added two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 44 saves.

Marcus Hogberg made 21 saves before being replaced by Tristan Lennox, who made his NHL debut after Berard gave the Rangers a 6-1 lead at 7:54 of the third period. Lennox played 4:43 and made one save before Islanders coach Patrick Roy reinserted Hogberg following Berard’s second goal at 12:37.

The Rangers took control early, scoring four goals in the first period, capped by Panarin’s 36th of the season.

Parssinen, acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche in March, had his first goal with the team.

Takeaways

Rangers: Panarin leads the Rangers with 87 points and has points in 56 of his 77 games this season. Since the start of last season, he has points in 123 of 159 games.

Islanders: Hudson Fasching scored his first goal of the season. His previous goal came on March 23, 2024, against Winnipeg.

Key moment

Zibanejad scored 3:17 into the first period, giving the Rangers early momentum.

Key stat

The Rangers swept the season series against the Islanders, winning all four meetings by a combined score of 19-4.

Up next

Both teams play Saturday. The Rangers are at Carolina, and the Islanders travel to Philadelphia.

By SCOTT CHARLES

Associated Press