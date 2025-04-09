Svechkov scores in OT as Predators rally to beat Islanders 7-6 to end six-game skid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fedor Svechkov scored 1:56 into overtime and the Nashville Predators rallied from two goals down late in the third period to beat the New York Islanders 7-6 on Tuesday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Steven Stamkos had two goals and two assists, Filip Forsberg added a goal and an assist, and Ryan O’Reilly and Michael McCarron also scored for Nashville. Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei each had three assists. and Justus Annunen finished with 16 saves.

Simon Holmstrom had two goals and two assists, Maxim Tsyplakov added a goal and an assist, and Anders Lee, Kyle Palmieri and Scott Mayfield also scored for New York, which snapped a two-game win streak. Jean-Gabriel Pageau had three assists.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 19 shots through two periods before leaving with an apparent injury. Marcus Hogberg had six saves on nine shots the rest of the way.

In the extra period, Svechkov beat Hogberg with a shot from the slot for the win.

Palmieri gave the Islanders a 5-4 lead with 4:39 left in regulation with a driving backhander past Annunen, and Mayfield scored short-handed from the right circle to give New York a two-goal cushion with 3:41 remaining.

Stamkos’ second of the night on the power play pulled Nashville within one with 2:07 left, and Bunting tied it 6-6 with 40 seconds to go.

Holmstrom got his second of the night to put the Islanders up 3-2 at 4:36 of the second, and Stamkos tied it with a slap shot at 7:24. Tsyplakov put the Islanders ahead 4-3 with 7:51 left in the second, but McCarron tied it 1:16 later.

Takeaways

Islanders: New York is eight points out of a playoff spot, tied with the Rangers, Red Wings and Blue Jackets with 79 points with five games remaining for each.

Predators: Nashville, already eliminated from the playoff race, won for the third time in 14 games (3-10-1).

Key moment

In the final minute of regulation, Stamkos fired a shot from the left point that deflected off Bunting and Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov in front and in to tie the score 6-6.

Key stat

Stamkos’ two power-play goals gave him 14 for the season, tying Brady Tkachukk, Tomas Hertl and Nico Hischier for fifth place in the NHL.

Up next

Islanders host the New York Rangers on Thursday, and Predators visit Utah.

