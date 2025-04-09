Pastrnak scores, adds two assists as Bruins top Devils 7-2 View Photo

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored and added two assists to reach the 100-point mark and Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves as the Boston Bruins routed the New Jersey Devils 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Michael Callahan, Jakub Lauko, Casey Mittelstadt, Morgan Geekie, Fraser Minten and Cole Koepke also scored for the Bruins, who won for only the second time in their last 13 games.

Stefan Noesen and Timo Meier scored for New Jersey, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Pastrnak opened the scoring at 9:38 of the first, beating Devils netminder Jacob Markstrom for his team-leading 41st goal.

Callahan made it 2-0 with his first NHL goal at 19:24 of the first. Lauko increased the lead at 1:45 of the second.

Noesen broke through for the Devils at 13:51 with his 21st goal. Meier scored his 25th just 19 seconds later.

Geekie added his 30th at 4:58 of the third, followed by Minten’s third at 6:55 and Koepke’s 10th at 10:50.

The seven goals were the most scored by Boston in a game this season.

Markstrom allowed seven goals on 23 shots before he was replaced by Jake Allen midway through the third.

Takeaways

Devils: Still need one point to clinch a postseason spot for the second time in three seasons.

Bruins: Won on the road for the first time since March 8. Boston is 12-25-3 in away games this season.

Key moment

Mittelstadt’s goal with 53 seconds left in the second gave Boston a two-goal cushion heading into the third period. Boston would score three more times in the final period.

Key stat

By scoring Boston’s first goal and assisting on the second, the 28-year-old Pastrnak factored in 13 straight Bruins goals dating to April 1 with six goals and seven assists during the streak. He reached the 100-point mark for the third straight season.

Up next

Devils: Hosting Pittsburgh on Friday.

Bruins: Hosting Chicago on Thursday.

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press