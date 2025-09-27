New Zealand rebounds from a Springboks shocker to beat Australia and retain the Bledisloe Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Scrumhalf Cam Roigard scored two tries including the match-winner in the 76th minute as New Zealand rebounded from its worst-ever test defeat to beat Australia 33-24 Saturday and to retain the Bledisloe Cup for the 23rd year.

Roigard returned from injury to help energize the All Blacks attack as New Zealand extended its winning streak at Eden Park to 52 test matches. Australia’s losing streak at the Auckland stadium now enters its 40th year.

Smarting from its 43-10 loss to South Africa two weeks ago and from a barrage of criticism, New Zealand started strongly and led 20-3 after 25 minutes.

Wingers Caleb Clarke and Leroy Carter and Roigard scored tries as New Zealand dominated possession in the first quarter and took advantage of an Australian defensive line which was too deep.

“There was a lot of hurt from the South Africa match,” Roigard said. “We knew that standard wasn’t good enough and we knew we had to put out a performance defending the fortress (Eden Park).

“To get the job done we knew it was going to take the whole 80 minutes.”

The tide of the match turned several times, dictated mainly by penalties and field position. Australia came back strongly in the second quarter, scoring tries through hooker Billy Pollard and winger Harry Potter to cut New Zealand’s lead to 20-17 at halftime.

New Zealand edged ahead 26-17 with penalties at the start of the second half before a try to Carlo Tizzano left Australia only two points behind. Roigard scored again to seal New Zealand’s win, taking it back to the top of the Rugby Championship table ahead of the match between South Africa and Argentina in Durban later Saturday.

“Discipline early cost us and gave them momentum. On the back of that momentum they scored some good tries,” Australia coach Joe Schmidt said. “ I’m disappointed, the players are disappointed but I’m also proud of the effort they put in.”

The All Blacks scored after only four minutes through Clarke who was playing his first test of the year. He touched down in the left corner at the end of a long backline with fullback Will Jordan up as the extra man.

Clarke had tears in his eyes when his father, former All Black Eroni Clarke, unexpectedly sang the New Zealand national anthem before the match.

“I had my eyes closed and halfway through the English version I thought ‘that voice sounds familiar’,” Clarke said. The New Zealand anthem is sung in English and Te Reo, the indigenous Maori language.

In the 14th minute right winger Carter touched down for his second try in two tests after the All Blacks carried the ball through 12 phases against tentative Wallabies defense.

New Zealand had 71% of possession in the first quarter and made 364 meters in 55 carries as the Australian defense was both too narrow and too deep, giving the All Blacks the gain line.

Roigard injected pace and penetration into the All Blacks’ attack and scored in the 25th minute as New Zealand used the width of the park before pressing the Wallabies in the center. New Zealand led 20-3.

Australia had to replace 50-test scrumhalf Tate McDermott in the 18th minute with Ryan Lonergan on debut. New Zealand made a change at flyhalf where Damian McKenzie replaced Beauden Barrett.

The Wallabies began to turn the tide, gaining field position from numerous All Blacks penalties and carrying with more purpose. Hooker Proctor scored in the 30th minute to cut New Zealand’s lead to 10 points then Potter scored and Australia went to halftime only three points down.

James Slipper’s record 150th test ended when Australia swapped both props at halftime.

The tide turned again at the start of the second half. Australia conceded a series of penalties, earning an official warning, and McKenzie kicked two goals to lengthen New Zealand’s lead to 26-17. Wallabies flyhalf James O’Connor missed key touches from penalties.

Tizzano came off the bench to score a try from a lineout maul which cut New Zealand’s lead to two points with 11 minutes remaining. But Roigard’s second try allowed New Zealand to maintain its 31-year winning streak at Eden Park.

The teams meet against next weekend in Perth, Western Australia. The Wallabies had to win both matches to secure the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2002.

