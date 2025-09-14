E.J. Warner throws 4 TD passes as Fresno State rolls past Southern 56-7

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — E.J. Warner threw four touchdown passes and Fresno State breezed to a 56-7 victory over FCS member Southern University on Saturday night.

Warner, the son of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, completed 20 of 24 passes for 240 yards. He connected with Harold Duvall for a 25-yard touchdown and then tossed a 6-yarder to Jordan Brown for a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

Warner fired a 19-yard touchdown pass to Rayshon Luke and threw his final one — a 22-yarder to Richie Anderson III following a 57-yard touchdown run by the Bulldogs’ Bryson Donelson for a 35-7 lead at halftime.

Luke ran it into the end zone from 19 yards out in the third quarter and Johnathan Arceneaux and Elijah Gilliam added short touchdown runs in the fourth to cap Fresno State’s scoring.

Donelson rushed nine time for 90 yards. Luke had seven receptions for 79 yards and carried seven times for 31.

Trey Holly scored on a 1-yard plunge for the Jaguars (1-3). Ashton Strother totaled 127 yards on 9-for-14 passing.

Southern managed just 11 yards on 27 rushes while the Bulldogs piled up 225 yards on 41 carries.

——

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football