Vanderbilt knocks out Sellers, upsets No. 11 South Carolina to snap 16-losing streak vs. Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Diego Pavia completed 18 of 25 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns, Jamezell Lassiter ran for a 44-yard score and Vanderbilt beat No. 11 South Carolina 31-7 on the road Saturday to snap a 16-game losing streak to the Gamecocks.

The Commodores (3-0, 1-0 SEC) dominated every facet of the game and forced four turnovers for their first 3-0 start since 2017.

Clark Lea dedicated the win to Bobby Johnson, his mentor and the last Vanderbilt coach to beat South Carolina in 2008.

“I want coach Johnson to know that love him and that he is here with us,” Lea said. “That performance was for him and we wanted to win that game for coach. … I wanted to take a moment to honor him.”

South Carolina quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate LaNorris Sellers was knocked out of the game in the second quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from from Vanderbilt linebacker Langston Patterson, who was ejected for targeting.

Sellers did not return, and finished 6 of 7 passing for 94 yards with one costly interception in the red zone with the score tied at 7.

He was replaced by Luke Doty, who was largely ineffective failing to lead a scoring drive.

“When you lose the leader of your football team and you lose your starting quarterback like that — and we were doing a lot of good things,” South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said. ”I was pleased with a lot of the stuff we were doing offensively. I told the team at halftime that we’ve got to go out and continue to play good football, because we were doing a lot of really good stuff. But I don’t like the way to like the way that we started the second half offensively.”

Beamer said it is “way to soon” to know if Doty will start next Saturday against Missouri.

The Commodores dominated the line of scrimmage and held nearly a 12-minute edge in time of possession.

Pavia looked sharp from the start, leading Vanderbilt on a nine-play, 73-yard drive to open the game, capped with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Sedrick Alexander that set the tone. Pavia later tossed a 5-yard T pass to Junior Sherrill in the second quarter giving the Commodores a 14-7 lead at the break.

Lassiter’s scamper around right end stretched Vanderbilt’s lead to 21-7 early in the third quarter and the Commodores began to sense an upset brewing with Sellers out of the game and their defense playing more physical than their SEC counterparts. Brock Taylor’s 51-yard field goal with 9:27 left made it a three-possession game, sending most of the crowd heading to the exits.

Alexander added his second TD on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter to put the Gamecocks away.

Lea praised Pavia’s efficiency under center despite a red zone interception. But he said what stood out to him the most was the block his QB threw for a teammate on a reverse.

“I mean it made the difference in the play and as much as I don’t love those things, I do love them because that’s exactly who he is,” Lea said. “When it’s his teammate’s turn to carry the ball, he’s going to be out in front playing physically to set a tone. And when your leaders do that, when your leaders play that way, it gives everyone else a license to play that way.”

Lea went on to say “we believe in him, we think he’s the best there is.”

Rahsul Faison ran for 74 yards and a touchdown for South Carolina (2-1, 0-1).

The Gamecocks had several costly penalties and first-team preseason All-American Dylan Stewart was ejected late in the fourth quarter — with the outcome of the game already determined — for unsportsmanlike conduct after shoving a Vanderbilt player.

The next Travis Hunter?

Vanderbilt cornerback Martel Hight, who used to play against two-way star Travis Hunter, pushed head coach Clark Lea to allow him to play some at wide receiver this season. Lea finally relented and Hight rewarded him with an 18-yard reception on the game’s opening possession as the Commodores drove 75 yards for a touchdown.

He came into the game with three catches for 31 yards.

The takeaway

Vanderbilt: This team looks much improved on offense than recent Vandy teams, featuring a solid balance of run and pass. And, the defense is pretty salty, too. They were able to get consistent pressure with a four-man front and forced two interceptions and two fumbles.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks’ national title aspirations took a major hit when Sellers left the game in the second quarter. South Carolina had struggled on offense in its first two games, and it carried over to Saturday. After scoring a touchdown on its opening drive, the Gamecocks struggled to get anything going. Penalties and turnovers were a major problem.

Up next

Vanderbilt: Host Georgia State on Saturday.

South Carolina: Visit Missouri on Saturday.

