Ireland set to keep hosting a college football game each season to 2037

Dublin would continue hosting an annual college football game through 2037 under a plan awaiting formal approval in the Irish capital, organizers have told The Associated Press.

The “Week 0” game in Dublin has become a fixture on the college football calendar and typically attracts well over 20,000 fans traveling from the United States in a boost for Irish tourism.

“The biggest brands in college football are interested in this,” said John Anthony, co-founder of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic and executive vice president of hospitality provider On Location. “They text me, they ask me about it, ‘What years are open?'”

The plan awaits final endorsement of Irish governmental bodies, said Anthony, who co-founded the event with Irish restaurateur Padraic O’Kane.

An estimated 22,900 fans traveled from the United States to see Iowa State — now ranked No. 14 — beat Kansas State 24-21 on Aug. 23 at Aviva Stadium. Attendance was 47,226.

Next year’s game — a rematch between TCU and North Carolina allowing Bill Belichick’s Tar Heels to seek revenge for their 48-14 loss two weeks ago — will be the fifth in what was originally a five-game contract that has already been extended by two years.

The 2027 matchup has been announced as Pittsburgh vs. Wisconsin.

“The extension through 2037 we would expect will be all signed off on next month,” Anthony told the AP in an interview.

Failte Ireland, the government’s tourism authority, said in a statement there is currently ”no agreement or contract” beyond 2028. But Anthony added the deal is at “an advanced stage with public and private stakeholders” and that a formal announcement “is expected in due course.”

Notre Dame a big draw

The Notre Dame game against Navy two years ago brought 40,000 U.S. fans to Dublin. Thousands of them arrive on travel packages that include visits in other Irish cities.

While not hugely lucrative for the schools, “they come out better than they would have if they’d have played the game as it was scheduled at home,” Anthony said.

The big benefits, he said, are “unmatched exposure for their brand,” connectivity with their fan and donor base, and TV viewership in the U.S. For the student-athletes, it’s a unique experience and in the ever-evolving NIL space possibly a future financial opportunity.

Aer Lingus did not comment on the proposed extension but previously described the games as a big success.

“The popularity of the series is incredible for Ireland and also for Aer Lingus, as it increases our brand recognition in the U.S., our key market,” Susanne Carberry, the airline’s chief customer officer, told the AP ahead of the August game.

Dublin started hosting games decades ago but only recently has it turned into an annual event.

In 1988, Boston College beat Navy 38-24 in the Emerald Isle Classic, which featured Pittsburgh and Rutgers the following year. Notre Dame played Navy two other times — in 1996 and 2012. Games were also staged in 2014 and 2016.

Germany eyes Michigan game in 2026

Besides Dublin, there’s interest elsewhere in hosting games.

The German city of Frankfurt is set to host Michigan’s scheduled Aug. 29 game next season against Western Michigan. It would take place at Deutsche Bank Park, which has also hosted two NFL regular-season games.

“We know there’s competition coming,” Anthony said. “They’re all looking at what’s going on in Dublin and saying they want in on some of that. I look at it as a rising tide.”

Michigan, which already works with On Location, has asked the company to handle its Germany game.

“They have asked us to be their partner on it. We may not be owning and operating that game like we do in Ireland but from the hospitality, from the team services, and how to operate and maximize an international football game, On Location is very much a partner of that game as well,” he said.

NFL comes to Dublin too

The Pittsburgh Steelers face the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 28 at Croke Park in what will be the first regular-season NFL game in Ireland.

By KEN MAGUIRE

AP Sports Writer