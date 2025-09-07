Lynch kicks 43-yard FG with 29 seconds left, late pick-6 helps Fresno State beat Oregon State 36-27

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Dylan Lynch made three fourth-quarter field goals including a 43-yarder with 29 seconds left to help lift Fresno State past Oregon State 36-27 on Saturday.

Oregon State (0-2) regained the lead when Maalik Murphy threw his fourth touchdown pass, a 34-yard score to David Wells Jr., but Murphy’s pass failed on the two-point conversion to make it 27-26 with 1:19 to play.

Jakari Embry then picked off a Murphy pass and ran untouched 45 yards into the end zone for the Bulldogs to seal it.

E.J. Warner completed 13 of 18 passes for 121 yards and added 57 yards rushing with a 30-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for Fresno State (2-1). Rayshon Luke added 86 yards on the ground that included a 44-yard TD. Lynch also connected from 34 and 28 yards.

Murphy was 31-of-48 passing for 371 yards for Oregon State. Taz Reddicks made 11 catches for 158 yards to lead 11 receivers with at least one reception. Anthony Hankerson added 136 yards rushing on 25 carries.

The Beavers outgained Fresno State 528-318 in total yardage but were 0 for 4 on two-point conversion attempts.

