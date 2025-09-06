Angels minor leaguer Rio Foster in critical condition after car accident in Washington

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels minor leaguer Rio Foster was in critical condition after a car accident early Friday morning.

The Angels said Foster was involved in a car accident and that the outfielder is “receiving medical care at a local hospital and remains in critical condition.”

Foster plays for the High-A Tri-City Dust Devils in Pasco. Tri-City canceled its game against Hillsboro on Friday night.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire Dust Devils organization are with Rio Foster who was a passenger in a car accident early this morning and sustained serious injuries,” the Dust Devils posted on social media.

The 22-year-old Foster was a 16th-round pick in the 2023 draft out of Florence-Darlington Technical College in South Carolina. He’s batting .267 with 10 homers and 40 RBIs this season and was the Northwest League player of the month for August.

“We’re praying for the best — that’s all we can do,” Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery said before Friday night’ before game against the Athletics. “Unfortunately, I’m working on limited (information) … what I do know is it’s obviously way more important than anything we’re doing here today.

“I’m just thinking about him and his family. He’s a great kid. We had him in spring training. He was a little bit of a later round draft pick, and he’s done some good things. We saw him in spring training, and he was named (Northwest League) player of the month recently, so his career is in a good spot.”

AP freelancer Mike Digiovanna in Anaheim, California, contributed to this report.

