No. 8 Clemson hosts Troy in Week 2

Troy (1-0) at No. 8 Clemson (0-1), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Clemson by 33.5. Against the spread: Clemson 0-1, Troy 0-1.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Clemson Offense

Overall: 261.0 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 230.0 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 31.0 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 10.0 points per game (118th)

Clemson Defense

Overall: 354.0 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 246.0 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 31.0 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 17.0 points per game (69th)

Troy Offense

Overall: 416.0 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 144.0 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 272.0 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 38.0 points per game (41st)

Troy Defense

Overall: 249.0 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 184.0 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 272.0 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 20.0 points per game (83rd)

Clemson ranks 80th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 36.4% of the time. Troy ranks 19th on offense, converting on 60.0% of third downs.

Troy is 133rd in the FBS with 100.0 penalty yards per game.

Clemson is 112th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 50.0% of trips. Troy’s red zone defense ranks 56th at 100.0%.

Clemson is 127th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 22:50, compared to Troy’s 65th-ranked average of 30:47.

Team leaders

ClemsonPassing: Cade Klubnik, 230 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 50.0 completion percentageRushing: Adam Randall, 16 yards on 5 carries, 1 TDReceiving: Bryant Wesco Jr., 66 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

Troy

Passing: Will Crowder, 144 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 58.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Tae Meadows, 186 yards on 23 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Roman Mothershed, 32 yards on 2 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Clemson lost 17-10 to LSU on Saturday, Aug. 30. Klubnik led Clemson with 230 yards on 19-of-38 passing (50.0%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Randall had 16 rushing yards on five carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 14 yards. Wesco had four receptions for 66 yards.

Troy defeated Nicholls State 38-20 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Crowder threw for 144 yards on 14-of-24 attempts (58.3%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 43 yards and one rushing touchdown. Meadows carried the ball 23 times for 186 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 12 yards. Mothershed recorded 32 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Clemson plays at Georgia Tech on Sept. 13. Troy hosts Memphis on Sept. 13.

By The Associated Press