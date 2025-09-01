Army football player and his dad save a man from flames after a car crash near West Point

FORT MONTGOMERY, N.Y. (AP) — An Army football player and his father pulled a man from a crashed car just before it burst into flames near the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, earning praise from the institution for “heroic” and “selfless” actions.

Video of the daring rescue early Sunday showed sophomore safety Larry Pickett Jr. and his father, Larry Pickett Sr., grabbing the man out of the driver’s seat and carrying him away from the vehicle.

At one point, a woman could be heard screaming: “Larry! Come on! Come on! Get him out!”

The car, a white sedan, had smashed into a utility pole on Route 9W in Fort Montgomery, New York, about 3.8 miles (6.1 kilometers) from West Point, authorities said. Video of the rescue, recorded by Pickett Jr.’s sister, Lauren, showed sparking wires surrounding the vehicle.

The Picketts, in town for Pickett Jr.’s first football game of the season, came upon the crash while driving back to campus after a family dinner in New York City’s Times Square. They stayed with the man until police and firefighters arrived.

“Just after Midnight, I watched in awe as my son, Larry Pickett Jr., ran toward a burning vehicle, ignoring the downed power lines crackling around it,” Pickett Sr. wrote in a Facebook post accompanying his daughter’s video. “With immense courage, he pulled a man to safety, saving him from a fiery fate.”

Pickett Sr. told WTVD-TV in their hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina, that his son “mentioned his military training kicked in” and “jumped right into action.”

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the U.S. Military Academy wrote: “We’re proud of the heroic actions taken Saturday night by Cadet Larry Pickett Jr” and his father. Their actions, the academy said, are “the embodiment” of U.S. Army values.

Army Athletic Director Tom Theodorakis wrote on X that the Picketts’ conduct is “exactly what we strive to develop … leadership, courage, and selfless service.”

“Cadet Larry Pickett Jr. and his father exemplify the values we hold dear, stepping up in a moment of crisis to save a life,” Theodorakis wrote. “Proud to see these traits in action, on and off the fields of friendly strife. Count the brave.”

Pickett Jr.’s off-field heroics came a day after he saw action in Army’s season opener, assisting on a tackle on a kickoff in the first quarter of the Black Knights’ 30-27 overtime loss Friday night to Tarleton State. His next game is Sept. 6 at Kansas State.

“Thank you Jesus that this man will live to see another day! I am so grateful for my son LJ for saving his life!” the elder Pickett wrote on Facebook.

Pickett Sr.’s account of the rescue appeared alongside videos of Pickett Jr. playing football and posts about the cadet being featured in the EA Sports College Football 26 video game and named as Army football’s “Skill Worker of the Week.”

Pickett Jr.’s actions were a “testament to the character West Point is building in him — a readiness to go into the line of fire, not just for his country, but for anyone who needs it,” Pickett Sr. wrote.