Anthony Colandrea accounts for three touchdowns as UNLV tops Sam Houston for a 2-0 start season

HOUSTON (AP) — Virginia transfer Anthony Colandrea threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third in his debut at UNLV and the Rebels beat Sam Houston State, 38-21, in the first meeting between the schools on Friday night in Houston.

The game was played at Shell Energy Stadium, home of the Houston Dynamo of the MLS. Problems with the stadium’s game clock forced officials to keep time on the field, soccer-style. UNLV coach Dan Mullen joked after the game that it might have been easier to put 45 minutes on the clock and whistle when extra time was used up.

Colandrea, who set the freshman passing record at Virginia, got the Rebels on the board with a 43-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Bradley to cap a five-play, 68-yard opening drive, and after the Bearkats even the score on Hunter Watson’s six-yard run four minutes later, put UNLV (2-0) in front for good with a three-yard toss to DeAngelo Irvin Jr. for a 14-7 lead after a quarter and they rolled to a 31-7 advantage after three.

Landan Brown broke free for a 53-yard touchdown for Sam Houston to start the fourth quarter, and after Colandrea ran 13 yards for a UNLV touchdown, Mabry Mettauer connected with Tim Burns Jr. for a 59-yard touchdown. The Bearkats recovered an on-sides kick but were unable to score.

Colandrea completed 19 of 23 passes for 249 yards and threw an interception. He carried six times for 23 yards. Bradley finished with six catches for 125 yards.

Sam Houston (0-2) finished with 332 yards of offense, with 112 yards coming on two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Watson finished 11 of 22 for 101 yards and Mettauer was 8 of 13 for 86.

UNLV returns home to play host to UCLA Saturday.

