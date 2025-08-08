Sparks beat the Sun 102-91 for their 8th win in 9 games

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dearica Hamby scored 21 points, Rickea Jackson added 20 points and Kelsey Plum had 18, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Connecticut Sun 102-91 on Thursday night for their eighth win in nine games.

Los Angeles (14-15) scored 100-plus points for the fifth time in the last six games behind six players with double-digit scoring. Cameron Brink scored all 11 of her points in the second half, and Azura Stevens and Julie Allemand each had 10.

Allemand secured her first career triple-double on a layup with 1:11 left in the fourth quarter. She also had 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey each scored 19 points for Connecticut (5-24). Bria Hartley added 16 points and Leila Lacan had 10 points and seven assists.

Connecticut made 7 of 14 3-pointers in the first half to help build a 51-49 lead.

Plum did not make her first field goal of the game until the 2:41 mark of the third quarter when her 3-pointer gave Los Angeles a 69-64 lead. Plum made Los Angeles’ 10th 3-pointer with 3:58 left in the fourth — on Julie Allemand’s 10th assist — for an 89-78 lead.

The Sparks were 11 of 25 from 3-point range and 21 of 26 at the free-throw line.

