Wilson scores 34 and Young has triple-double as Aces top Sparks 89-74 in Brink’s return

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jackie Young had her first triple-double and A’ja Wilson scored 17 of her 34 points in a dominant first quarter that propelled the Las Vegas Aces to an 89-74 win over Los Angeles on Tuesday night, ending the Sparks five-game winning streak and spoiling the return of Cameron Brink.

Brink played 13 minutes and scored five points in her first game since the 2024 No. 2 draft pick tore her left ACL last June, early in her rookie season.

Wilson made all eight of her shots as the Aces led 31-18 after one quarter and the Sparks never seriously threatened.

Young had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Aces (14-13). Dana Evans added 10 points. Wilson also had 10 rebounds and Chelsea Gray nine assists.

Kelsey Plum had 22 points for the Sparks (11-14), who scored more than 90 points in five straight games and hit 101 in the last two. Rae Burrell had a season-high 17 and Dearica Hamby added 15.

Los Angeles averaged 11 3-pointers and shot better than 50% in the last four games but finished at 37.7% with a season-low four 3-pointers. Plum was 0 for 6 behind the arc and is 1 of 17 in three games against her former team.

Jewell Loyd, coming off the bench for the second straight game, drilled a 3 that made it 29-11. Brink knocked down a 3 moments later for her first basket since she was injured on June 18, 2024.

The Sparks cut the deficit to nine early in the second quarter but Wilson made the next two baskets and the Aces led 48-34 at halftime.

Wilson had 23 points at the break on 11-of-13 shooting and Las Vegas had 16 assists on 20 baskets.

The lead reached 19 in the third quarter and it was 70-53 entering the fourth quarter.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball