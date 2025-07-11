Clear
100.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff transferring following tumultuous few months

By AP News
BYU Retzlaff Transferring Football

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff transferring following tumultuous few months

Photo Icon View Photo

PROVO, Utah. (AP) — BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff is transferring after a tumultuous few months that included being named in a civil sexual assault suit that was later dismissed.

“After a lot of prayers, reflection and conversations with those I trust, I’ve made the difficult decision to officially withdraw from BYU and the BYU football program,” Retzlaff posted Friday on Instagram. “BYU has meant more to me that just football. It’s been a place of growth — spiritually, mentally and physically. I’m grateful for every teammate, coach, staff member and fan who’s supported me along the way.”

Retzlaff reportedly faced a suspension for violating the honor code at the university, which is run by the Mormon church, after acknowledging a consensual sexual relationship in his defense against the lawsuit.

Retzlaff threw for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions last season as the Cougars contended for a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake avoided commenting on Retzlaff’s situation at Big 12 media days earlier this week, saying it was a private matter and he shouldn’t comment before Retzlaff.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 