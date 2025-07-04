Los Angeles visits Indiana following Hamby’s 25-point showing

Los Angeles Sparks (5-13, 3-9 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (9-8, 6-5 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks visits the Indiana Fever after Dearica Hamby scored 25 points in the Sparks’ 89-79 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Fever are 5-4 on their home court. Indiana has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sparks are 4-6 on the road. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 81.6 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Indiana averages 83.9 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 86.9 Los Angeles gives up. Los Angeles averages 81.6 points per game, 3.1 more than the 78.5 Indiana allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Sparks won 85-75 in the last matchup on June 26. Azura Stevens led the Sparks with 23 points, and Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 19.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Fever. Caitlin Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Hamby is averaging 16.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals for the Sparks. Kelsey Plum is averaging 15.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 34.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 6-4, averaging 82.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Sparks: 3-7, averaging 81.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.1 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Caitlin Clark: out (groin).

Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press