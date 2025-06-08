Florida State beats Oregon State 3-1, avoids elimination at Corvallis Regional

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Gage Harrelson hit the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning, Jamie Arnold gave up a run with nine strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings and No. 9 national seed Florida State beat Oregon State 3-1 on Saturday night to avoid elimination at the Tallahassee Regional.

The teams play a decisive Game 3 on Sunday. Eighth-seeded Oregon State (46-14-1) beat the Seminoles 5-4 when AJ Singer hit a walk-off single in the 10th on Friday in Game 1 of the best-of-three series.

Oregon State starter Ethan Kleinschmit (8-4) walked Drew Faurot to lead off the seventh and was replaced by Laif Palmer. Pinch-hitter James Hankerson Jr. reached on a fielder’s choice and moved to second on a single by West before Harrelson gave Florida State its first lead at 2-1.

Maison Martinez (1-2) replaced Arnold and struck out Avia Arquette to end the seventh, then walked Gavin Turley to lead off the eighth. Peyton Prescott came on and got Wilson Weber to strike out swinging and Trent Caraway to ground into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning and struck out the side in a scoreless ninth for his third save of the season.

Oregon State broke the program’s single-season strikeouts record of 628 set in 2022 when Kleinschmit — who gave up two runs, one earned, with 11 strikeouts over six-plus innings — struck out Harrelson in the third. Beavers pitchers have 637 strikeouts this season.

Arquette hit a single, stole second base and scored on a single by Weber to give the Beavers a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

West reached on a error to lead off the third, Alex Lodise drew a two-out walk and Max Williams drove in West with a single through the left side to make it 1-1.

Florida State (42-15) is playing in its second consecutive Super Regional and its 19th since the format was introduced in 1999, the most among any program.

The Beavers are playing in their second consecutive super regional and their ninth in program history.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports