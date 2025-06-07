Direct pay to college athletes starts July 1. Some key dates tied to implementation of settlement
It took five years for the $2.8 billion antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA and five major conferences to reach a settlement. Now comes the process for implementing it.
Following are significant dates:
June 6, 2025
Settlement approved; settlement-related NCAA rules are effective, as adopted by the NCAA Division I Board on April 21, 2025.
June 11, 2025
NIL Go portal launches.
June 15, 2025
Opt-in deadline for non-defendant schools to fully commit to revenue sharing.
July 1, 2025
First date for direct institutional revenue-sharing payments to student-athletes.
July 6, 2025
Opt-in schools must “designate” student-athletes permitted by the settlement to remain above roster limits.
Start of 2025-26 academic year
With the exception of the “designated” student-athletes, fall sports must be at or below roster limits by their first day of competition.
December 1, 2025
With the exception of “designated” student-athletes, winter and spring sports must be at or below roster limits by their first day of competition or Dec. 1, whichever is earlier.
