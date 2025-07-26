Georgia teen Hamilton Coleman wins US Junior Amateur

DALLAS (AP) — Hamilton Coleman made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 35th hole to hold on for a 2-and-1 victory Saturday over Minh Nguyen of Vietnam in the U.S. Junior Amateur.

The victory sends the 17-year-old Coleman, from Augusta, Georgia, to the U.S. Open next year at Shinnecock Hills.

Coleman, who plans to play college golf at Georgia, never trailed in the 36-hole match at Trinity Forest. But it nearly went the distance because of the relentless play of Nguyen, who has committed to play at Oregon State.

Coleman went 5 up through 12 holes in the morning 18 holes, only for Nguyen to win three of the next four holes. Coleman took a 3-up lead into the afternoon and was 4 up with 11 holes to play when Nguyen again rallied.

“I knew I couldn’t ease my way into winning. I had to keep hitting quality shots,” Coleman said. “It got a little tight there, but I never lost faith. I told my caddie I was nervous but not scared. I was proud of that.”

Coleman was clinging to a 1-up lead with four holes to play. Nguyen twice had birdie chances from the 12-foot range to square the match, narrowly missing both times. The Georgia teen then closed him out with a birdie on the 99-yard 17th hole.

The runner-up finish means Nguyen is now exempt from qualifying for the U.S. Amateur next month at Olympic Club.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf