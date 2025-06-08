Zach Root, Gabe Gaeckle shackle Tennessee on two hits, Arkansas tops defending champs 4-3

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Zach Root and Gabe Gaeckle combined on a two-hitter, Ryder Helfrick hit the go-ahead home run, and Arkansas defeated defending national champion Tennessee 4-3 on Saturday in the opening game of the best-of-three Fayetteville Super Regional.

Helfrick’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning gave Arkansas a 3-2 lead and Charles Davalan drove in a run with a single that made it 4-2 in the sixth.

Root (8-5) started and went seven innings, allowing one hit and one earned run. Gaeckle threw two innings in relief, allowing the other hit and one run for his second save.

Dean Curley’s two-run home run in the fifth inning gave the Volunteers a 2-1 lead. It was their only hit until Andrew Fischer’s solo home run in the ninth.

The Razorbacks’ Cam Kozeal scored on a wild pitch for a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

Tennessee starter Marcus Phillips (4-5) allowed four runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Tennessee (46-18) is making its fifth straight super regional appearance. Arkansas (47-13) is making its third appearance since 2021. The Razorbacks will lock up their 11th College World Series berth if they win Game 2 on Sunday. ___

