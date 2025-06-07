Coastal Carolina sweeps Auburn to reach College World Series for 2nd time

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jacob Morrison and Hayden Johnson combined to scatter eight hits and Coastal Carolina defeated Auburn 4-1 on Saturday to sweep the Auburn Super Regional and reach the College World Series for the second time.

The Chanticleers will try to duplicate the national championship they won in 2016.

Morrison allowed one run on six hits with six strikeouts in six innings. Johnson (5-0) came on in the seventh and pitched three scoreless innings with two hits and five strikeouts.

Coastal Carolina’s three-run seventh inning featured an RBI single by Walker Mitchell and a series of Auburn miscues led to the other two runs.

With the scored tied 1-1 after Mitchell’s single, he moved up a base on a single by Blagen Pado and scored from second on a throwing error by the first baseman on a ball hit by Ty Dooley. A walk by Ty Barrango loaded the bases and Coastal’s third run scored when Wells Sykes was hit by a pitch.

Mitchell drove in the final run with a single in the eighth inning.

Cade Fisher (1-3) was on the mound in the sloppy seventh inning and allowed three runs, one earned, in 2 2/3 innings.

Caden Bodine’s 10th-inning home run early Saturday morning gave the Chanticleers a 7-6 victory in the first game.

The Tigers played in the super regional round for the fifth time. They advanced to the College World Series in two of their previous four appearances. ___

