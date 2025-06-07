Maddox Mihalakis delivers clutch single and Arizona defeats North Carolina 10-8 to force Game 3

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Maddox Mihalakis drove in three runs, including two with a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, and Arizona defeated North Carolina 10-8 on Saturday, forcing a deciding game in the Chapel Hill Super Regional.

Game 3 is Sunday.

The Wildcats trailed 8-6 in the seventh inning but rallied with four runs. With two on and one out, Brendan Summerhill doubled down the left field line to score one run while Easton Breyfogle advanced to third. Breyfogle then scored on a wild pitch by Walter McDuffie to tie the score.

After a couple of walks loaded the bases, Mihalakis drove in two with a single to right field off of Folger Boaz.

Tony Pluta (3-0) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

McDuffie (3-2) took the loss.

The Tar Heels trailed 6-4 in the top of the seventh before scoring four runs to take the lead. Tyson Bass hit a three-run home run and Jackson Van De Brake drew a bases-loaded walk.

Tommy Splaine hit a two-run home run for Arizona.

North Carolina (46-14) is playing in a super regional for the 12th time, having advanced eight times previously.

It is Arizona’s sixth super regional and the Wildcats (43-19) have won four of their previous five.

___

