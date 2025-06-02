Freshman Ryder Woodson’s grand slam sparks 10-run inning for N.C. State in 17-12 win over Stetson

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Ryder Woodson’s go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning highlighted N.C. State’s 10-run eighth inning in a 17-12 victory over Stetson on Sunday in an elimination game at the Auburn Regional.

Woodson drove a pitch deep to left center field that bounced off the bleacher covering back onto the field. Woodson raced to third as Stetson played the ball but the hit was ruled a home run, Woodson’s third of the regional and second of the game. He did not have a home run in 20 games played during the regular season.

Brandon Novy capped the 10-run outburst with an inside-the-park home run.

The Wolfpack (35-20) will face Auburn for the regional championship. Regional host Auburn will need one win and N.C. State two to win the regional and advance to the super regionals next weekend.

N.C. State had an early 4-3 advantage before Stetson took the lead with a four-run fifth inning. After an RBI-single by Landon Moran, Evan Griffis delivered a two-run triple. Griffis then scored on a wild pitch, giving the Hatters a 7-4 lead.

Jordan Taylor’s two-out, solo home run for Stetson made it 8-4 in the sixth and the Wolfpack got a run back in the seventh when Woodson hit the first pitch of the inning deep to left center field for a home run.

Woodson drove in five runs with three hits and raised his batting average to .419. Novy had three hits and drove in four runs.

Griffis drove in five runs for Stetson (41-22) and Taylor had four hits. Isaiah Barkett scored four times.

