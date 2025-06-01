Sam White, Armani Guzman each drive in 2 runs as West Virginia tops No. 11 national seed Clemson 9-6

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Sam White went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, Armani Guzman also drove in two runs and West Virginia beat No. 11 national seed Clemson 9-6 on Saturday night in the Clemson Regional.

Clemson (45-17) will face Kentucky in a loser-out game on Sunday, with West Virginia (43-14) taking on the winner for a chance to advance to the super regionals in consecutive seasons.

West Virginia led 4-0 before Clemson scored four in the sixth inning. Guzman put the Mountaineers back in front with a two-out hit in the eighth to make it 5-4.

Then a two-out walk in the ninth led to four West Virginia runs.

White hit a shot off the base of the right-field wall to score Jorge Valdes from first as West Virginia took a 6-5 lead. Ben Lumsden added another two-out hit for a two-run lead. Guzman and Skylar King were both hit by pitches with the bases loaded to make it 9-5.

Clemson loaded the bases with two outs and one run across in the ninth before Ben McDougal went from a 2-0 count to striking out Jack Crighton for his second save of the season.

West Virginia starter Jack Kartsonas struck out seven and allowed two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. Chase Meyer earned his ninth win of the season after striking out three in 2 1/3 innings.

Lucas Mahlstedt (4-1) allowed four earned runs in an inning of work.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports