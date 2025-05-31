Florida State rallies past Bethune-Cookman 6-2 in rain-delayed Tallahassee Regional opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Myles Bailey hit a go-ahead two-run homer after a 2-hour, 19-minute rain delay in the bottom of the third inning and No. 1 seed Florida State went on to beat fourth-seeded Bethune-Cookman 6-2 in the opener of the Tallahassee Regional on Friday.

Florida State (39-14) awaits the winner of the nightcap between No. 2 seed Northeastern and No. 3 seed Mississippi State. Bethune-Cookman (37-22) will play an elimination game against the loser.

Max Williams hit a solo homer in the first off Wildcats starter Joel Core (6-2). Chase Williams hit a solo shot in the second for a 2-0 lead.

Jorge Rodriguez had a two-out, two-run single off Seminoles starter Joey Volini in the third to tie it before the delay.

Peyton Prescott (4-0) pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings for the win. Chris Knier retired seven batters and John Abraham pitched a scoreless ninth.

Core allowed six runs on six hits and five walks in seven innings.

Florida State has played in the College World Series 24 times but never won it. The Seminoles were runners-up in 1970, 1986 and 1999.

Bethune-Cookman has played in the NCAA Tournament 14 times — all since 1999 — without advancing to the CWS.

___

