Maddox Mihalakis delivers Big 12 Championship for Arizona in 2-1 win over TCU

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Maddox Mihalakis drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, leading No. 4-seed Arizona a 2-1 victory over third-seeded TCU on Saturday night to win the Big 12 Championship and clinch the Wildcats’ 40th trip to the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

In the top of the 10th inning, Mason White was hit by a pitch with one out and took third on a single by Adonys Guzman. Mihalakis drove the first pitch into center field for the go-ahead run.

Arizona (39-18) had only three hits and stranded nine runners on base through the first eight innings, before Andrew Cain’s home run to right field tied the game 1-1 in the ninth.

The Horned Frogs (39-18) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Sawyer Strosnider scored on a groundout by Noah Franco. Strosnider had drawn a one-out walk and advanced to third on a double by Cole Cramer.

No TCU player reached third base the rest of the game.

Arizona had runners on second and third in the sixth and eighth innings but did not score.

Freshman Smith Bailey started on the mound for Arizona and pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits. He struck out five with no walks.

Tony Pluta (2-0), the fourth pitcher for the Wildcats, pitched the last two innings and got the victory.

Four TCU pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts, with three walks and three batters hit by pitch. Braeden Sloan (3-4) allowed both Arizona runs and took the loss. ___

