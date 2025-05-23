Knowler’s 2RBI helps send Clemson past Texas 7-4 in Austin Super Regional opener

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Julia Knowler drove in a pair of runs with the bases loaded and Alex Brown went three for four and 11th-seed Clemson took the opener of the Austin Super Regional beating Texas 7-4 on Thursday night.

Before Knowler, Maddie Moore’s ground ball to left increased the Tigers’ lead to 4-2. Mia Scott’s solo homer in the bottom of the third inning reduced Texas’ deficit to 3-2.

Marian Collins’ two-run double to deep left field scored Moore and Kennedy Ariail to give Clemson (48-12) a 3-1 lead in the top of the third. Kaydee Bennett misplayed the ball in the outfield and was charged an error.

Scott’s bunt single and a throwing error from Clemson pitcher Reese Basinger allowed Kayden Henry to score from first to give Texas a 1-0 lead. Henry was initially ruled out on an infield single, but the Longhorns successfully challenged the call.

Basinger (18-5) pitched four innings and spread six hits for the win. Brooke McCubbin pitched three innings for her fifth save.

A nearly two-hour rain delay started after Clemson’s Alex Brown opened the game with a single against Texas (49-11) starter Teagan Kavan (23-5) who took the loss.

The lightning detector went off at 8:06 p.m. (CST) with Moore at the plate. Another lightning strike occurred at 8:26 p.m. There’s a mandatory 30-minute delay after each strike.

The two teams square off Friday in the best-of -three series. ___

