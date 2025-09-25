Kyle Lowry’s new role: NBA analyst for Prime Video, even while still playing for the 76ers

Kyle Lowry’s new role: NBA analyst for Prime Video, even while still playing for the 76ers View Photo

Kyle Lowry is joining a new team, without leaving his current team.

Prime Video announced Thursday that it has hired Lowry — the Philadelphia 76ers guard who is about to enter what will be the 20th season of his pro career — as an NBA on Prime analyst. It’s a multiyear deal, with Lowry “making select appearances” this season, Prime said, adding that he will have “increased responsibilities in the future.”

NBA on Prime’s coverage of the league will begin Oct. 24 with a doubleheader, Boston at New York followed by Minnesota at the Los Angeles Lakers. Lowry is expected to have some role that night; the 76ers do not have a game that evening.

“I’m excited to start the next chapter of my basketball journey with the Prime Sports team,” Lowry said. “The talent they’ve assembled is incredible, and together we’ll deliver something fresh and special for basketball fans worldwide. It’s an honor to be part of this from Day One, and I’m committed to sharing the insights I’ve gained from my career through NBA on Prime for years to come.”

Lowry transitioning to television seemed inevitable when his playing days end — whenever that happens. He has enormous popularity among his fellow players, as well as coaches, some of whom have noted that he sees the game differently than many players do. And that ability should serve him well in the new role with Prime Video.

“Kyle’s a throwback,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said of his former point guard last year. “You can’t just look at his numbers or his points per game or whatever. It’s the impact that he has on winning.”

The 39-year-old Lowry played his college ball at Villanova before entering the NBA in 2006. He’ll be only the 12th player in NBA history to be in the league for 20 or more seasons and just the second point guard to achieve that feat; Chris Paul, now of the Los Angeles Clippers, played his 20th season last season with San Antonio.

Lowry is a six-time NBA All-Star, won an Olympic gold medal with USA Basketball at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, was part of the Toronto team that won the NBA title in 2019 and has said many times that he will retire — somehow — as part of the Raptors, even if it means only signing a one-day contract to make that a reality.

“We look forward to Kyle’s contributions to our team both this season as an active player and in the future,” said Amina Hussein, Prime’s head of on-air sports talent in the U.S. “His authentic personality and deep understanding of today’s game will offer viewers unique analysis as we deliver NBA coverage that celebrates the game and educates fans around the world.”

Prime Video joins the NBA coverage world this season with the league’s 11-year, $76 billion series of rights deals set to begin.

Amazon will show 66 NBA regular-season games on Prime Video this season, with Thursday night doubleheaders beginning in January, Friday evening doubleheaders, select Saturday afternoon games, and the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game of the NBA Cup in-season tournament.

Prime Video will also show all six games in the play-in tournament, then has part of the league’s playoff coverage as well.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer