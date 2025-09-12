Las Vegas Aces set WNBA record with 22 3-pointers in 103-75 win over Sparks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 23 points and 19 rebounds, Jewell Loyd added 21 points and the Las Vegas Aces made a single-game WNBA record 22 3-pointers in their 16th consecutive win, 103-75 over the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night.

Las Vegas (30-14) is tied for the second-longest win streak in league history with the Phoenix Mercury. The Aces secured the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and will face the Seattle Storm on Sunday to begin a three-game series.

The Sparks (21-23) were pushed out of a playoff spot after Seattle beat Golden State on Tuesday.

Las Vegas went 22 of 45 from 3-point range to top the league record of 19 set by New York and Atlanta. Loyd hit seven 3-point shots and Jackie Young went 5 for 10.

Young finished with 17 points and 12 assists to become the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 3,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists, doing so in 243 games.

Chelsea Gray went 3 of 5 beyond the arc and finished with 15 points and 10 assists.

Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby and rookie Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 15 points each for Los Angeles. Rae Burrell added 10 points.

Cameron Brink left the game in the second quarter with a bloody nose after getting hit by an elbow while battling for a rebound and did not return.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball