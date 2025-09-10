Las Vegas visits Los Angeles, looks for 30th win of season

Las Vegas Aces (29-14, 15-8 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (21-22, 10-13 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces will aim for its 30th win this season when the Aces visit the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks are 10-13 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has an 8-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Aces are 15-8 in Western Conference play. Las Vegas is 5-1 in one-possession games.

Los Angeles averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Las Vegas gives up. Las Vegas averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.8 per game Los Angeles allows.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Aces won 89-74 in the last matchup on July 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Plum is averaging 19.6 points and 5.7 assists for the Sparks. Dearica Hamby is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games.

A’ja Wilson is averaging 23.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks for the Aces. Jewell Loyd is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 5-5, averaging 83.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points per game.

Aces: 10-0, averaging 86.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Aces: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press