Hamby leads Los Angeles against Atlanta after 21-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (19-21, 8-13 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (27-14, 13-6 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks visits the Atlanta Dream after Dearica Hamby scored 21 points in the Sparks’ 86-75 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

The Dream have gone 14-6 at home. Atlanta is 4-4 in one-possession games.

The Sparks are 11-9 on the road. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the WNBA with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Azura Stevens averaging 6.1.

Atlanta scores 83.7 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 87.9 Los Angeles gives up. Los Angeles averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Atlanta gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Dream won 86-75 in the last matchup on Sept. 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brionna Jones is averaging 13 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Hamby is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Sparks. Rickea Jackson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Sparks: 5-5, averaging 86.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Sparks: None listed.

