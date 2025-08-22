Cardoso has 22 and 16 rebounds, Reese adds 21 and 10; Sky beats Liberty to snap 5-game skid

NEW YORK (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso had 22 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, Angel Reese scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 91-85 on Thursday night to end a five-game losing streak.

Chicago (9-26), which had lost 13 of 14 overall, also snapped a five-game skid against New York.

Ariel Atkins scored 19 points, nine in the fourth quarter, and Michaela Onyenwere added 13 for the Sky in a game that featured 21 lead changes and 11 ties.

Jonquel Jones made a career-high tying five 3-pointers and scored 25 points for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu added 16 points and Natasha Cloud 14.

Ionescu made two free throws that gave the Liberty an 85-83 lead with 2:23 left in the game. Atkins answered with a runner in the lane, drew a foul fighting through a screen by Emma Meesseman, and then made one from the free-throw line to give Chicago the lead for good with 1:35 remaining.

New York, the defending WNBA champion, went 0 for 4 from the field with a turnover as the Sky closed the game on an 8-0 run.

The Sky scored a season-high 52 points in the paint and shot 50% (31 of 62) from the field. Cardoso made 8 of 9 from the field, hit 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and had five assists.

New York, which went into the game leading the WNBA in made 3-pointers (9.9 per game), was 10 of 20 from 3-point range in the first half but hit just 3 of 17 (18%) after halftime.

Breanna Stewart (knee) did not play for the Liberty.

The Liberty plays Atlanta on the road and the Sky hosts Connecticut on Saturday.

